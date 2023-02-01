Who's Playing

Bucknell @ American

Current Records: Bucknell 8-15; American 14-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Bucknell Bison and the American Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bender Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with American winning the first 63-55 at home and Bucknell taking the second 68-66.

The Bison ended up a good deal behind the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds when they played this past Saturday, losing 80-66.

Meanwhile, American sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-69 win over the Navy Midshipmen this past Saturday.

Bucknell is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Bucknell is now 8-15 while the Eagles sit at 14-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bison are stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. American has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 45th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bucknell have won nine out of their last 15 games against American.