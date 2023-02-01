Who's Playing
Bucknell @ American
Current Records: Bucknell 8-15; American 14-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Bucknell Bison and the American Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bender Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with American winning the first 63-55 at home and Bucknell taking the second 68-66.
The Bison ended up a good deal behind the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds when they played this past Saturday, losing 80-66.
Meanwhile, American sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-69 win over the Navy Midshipmen this past Saturday.
Bucknell is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Bucknell is now 8-15 while the Eagles sit at 14-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bison are stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. American has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 45th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Bucknell have won nine out of their last 15 games against American.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. American 66
- Jan 16, 2022 - American 63 vs. Bucknell 55
- Feb 28, 2021 - American 81 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 27, 2021 - American 78 vs. Bucknell 71
- Mar 05, 2020 - Bucknell 64 vs. American 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - Bucknell 72 vs. American 68
- Jan 15, 2020 - American 61 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - American 76 vs. Bucknell 68
- Jan 12, 2019 - Bucknell 55 vs. American 54
- Feb 24, 2018 - Bucknell 80 vs. American 61
- Dec 29, 2017 - Bucknell 84 vs. American 55
- Feb 01, 2017 - Bucknell 80 vs. American 60
- Jan 05, 2017 - Bucknell 69 vs. American 60
- Feb 03, 2016 - American 69 vs. Bucknell 55
- Jan 06, 2016 - Bucknell 72 vs. American 54