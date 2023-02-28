Who's Playing

Bucknell @ American

Regular Season Records: Bucknell 12-19; American 15-14

What to Know

The American Eagles haven't won a contest against the Bucknell Bison since Jan. 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Eagles and Bucknell are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Bender Arena in the first round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. The Bison should still be riding high after a victory, while American will be looking to regain their footing.

American was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-77 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds. Guard Colin Smalls wasn't much of a difference maker for American; Smalls played for 35 minutes with 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Bucknell bagged a 75-65 win over the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday. Bucknell's center Alex Timmerman was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Timmerman has had at least ten rebounds.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles are stumbling into the game with the 33rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 17 games against American.