Who's Playing

Bucknell @ American

Current Records: Bucknell 8-15; American 14-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Bucknell Bison and the American Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bender Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with American winning the first 63-55 at home and Bucknell taking the second 68-66.

The Bison received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-66 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds.

Meanwhile, American came out on top in a nail-biter against the Navy Midshipmen this past Saturday, sneaking past 73-69.

Bucknell is now 8-15 while American sits at 14-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bucknell is stumbling into the contest with the 10th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 44th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won nine out of their last 15 games against American.