The American Eagles (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League) will try to remain in solo first place in the Patriot League standings when they host the Lafayette Leopards (10-15, 5-7) on Monday night. American has won eight of its last nine games, beating Lehigh in overtime on the road last Saturday. Lafayette has won two of its last three games, including a 61-51 win over Navy its last time out. This is the second meeting of the season between these teams, as American notched a 75-68 road win at the end of January.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday at Bender Arena on CBS Sports Network. American is favored by 4.5 points in the latest American vs. Lafayette odds, while the over/under is 131.5 points.

American vs. Lafayette spread: American -4.5

American vs. Lafayette over/under: 131.5 points

American vs. Lafayette money line: American: -205, Lafayette: +169

Why American can cover

American enters Week 15 of the season with a one-game lead over Army for first place in the Patriot League standings, having won eight of its last nine games. The Eagles already beat Lafayette once this season, notching a 75-68 road win as 1-point favorites on Jan. 29. Senior forward Matt Rogers scored 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out two assists.

Sophomore forward Greg Jones chipped in 17 points in that game, going 3 of 4 from the 3-point line and 6 of 6 from the charity stripe. Rogers had another huge performance in the overtime win against Lehigh on Saturday, scoring six of his 27 points in the extra period. Senior guard Elijah Stephens added 23 points, five rebounds and two assists to help the Eagles cover the spread for the sixth time in their last nine games.

Why Lafayette can cover

Lafayette has won two of its last three games, including a 76-61 road win at Colgate on Feb. 1. The Leopards were 9-point underdogs in that contest, but they raced out to a 19-point lead at halftime and cruised in the second half. Freshman guard Caleb Williams had 20 points and nine rebounds, going 3 of 5 from the perimeter.

Freshman guard Alex Chaikin added 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting, while sophomore guard Mark Butler finished with 13 points, six assists and four rebounds. The Leopards are coming off a 61-51 win over Navy on Saturday, as senior center Justin Vander Baan had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Lafayette has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games against American.

