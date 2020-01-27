American vs. Lehigh: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch American vs. Lehigh basketball game
Who's Playing
Lehigh @ American
Current Records: Lehigh 5-15; American 9-10
What to Know
A Patriot battle is on tap between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the American Eagles at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Bender Arena. If the game is anything like Lehigh's 82-73 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The matchup between Lehigh and the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Lehigh falling 74-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, American came up short against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, falling 79-69.
Lehigh isn't expected to pull this one out (American is favored by 7), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Mountain Hawks have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Mountain Hawks are now 5-15 while the Eagles sit at 9-10. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mountain Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 43.50% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Eagles have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Lehigh have won all of the games they've played against American in the last six years.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Lehigh 82 vs. American 73
- Feb 27, 2019 - Lehigh 80 vs. American 66
- Jan 16, 2019 - Lehigh 83 vs. American 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Lehigh 80 vs. American 78
- Jan 14, 2018 - Lehigh 76 vs. American 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - Lehigh 70 vs. American 55
- Jan 08, 2017 - Lehigh 79 vs. American 73
- Mar 06, 2016 - Lehigh 78 vs. American 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Lehigh 72 vs. American 49
- Jan 09, 2016 - Lehigh 65 vs. American 50
