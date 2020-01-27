American vs. Lehigh: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Lehigh @ American

Current Records: Lehigh 5-15; American 9-10

What to Know

A Patriot battle is on tap between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the American Eagles at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Bender Arena. If the game is anything like Lehigh's 82-73 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The matchup between Lehigh and the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Lehigh falling 74-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, American came up short against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, falling 79-69.

Lehigh isn't expected to pull this one out (American is favored by 7), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Mountain Hawks have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Mountain Hawks are now 5-15 while the Eagles sit at 9-10. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mountain Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 43.50% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Eagles have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Lehigh have won all of the games they've played against American in the last six years.