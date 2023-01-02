Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ American
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 5-9; American 9-3
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola-Maryland and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Monday at Bender Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Greyhounds winning the first 78-73 at home and American taking the second 65-55.
Loyola-Maryland took a serious blow against the Colgate Raiders this past Friday, falling 101-67.
Meanwhile, American wrapped up 2022 with a 60-47 win over the Lafayette Leopards.
Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 7. Currently 4-8 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Eagles are 8-4 ATS.
The Greyhounds are now 5-9 while American sits at 9-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. American's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.70% field goal percentage, good for 13th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.80
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
American have won nine out of their last 15 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Feb 26, 2022 - American 65 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Jan 22, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. American 73
- Feb 24, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 60 vs. American 49
- Jan 24, 2021 - American 81 vs. Loyola-Maryland 79
- Jan 23, 2021 - American 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 12, 2020 - American 81 vs. Loyola-Maryland 76
- Jan 22, 2020 - American 93 vs. Loyola-Maryland 91
- Feb 13, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 86 vs. American 84
- Jan 30, 2019 - American 74 vs. Loyola-Maryland 68
- Feb 07, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 72 vs. American 69
- Jan 11, 2018 - American 76 vs. Loyola-Maryland 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - American 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 62
- Dec 30, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 68 vs. American 66
- Feb 27, 2016 - American 67 vs. Loyola-Maryland 66
- Dec 30, 2015 - Loyola-Maryland 75 vs. American 67