Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ American

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 5-9; American 9-3

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola-Maryland and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Monday at Bender Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Greyhounds winning the first 78-73 at home and American taking the second 65-55.

Loyola-Maryland took a serious blow against the Colgate Raiders this past Friday, falling 101-67.

Meanwhile, American wrapped up 2022 with a 60-47 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 7. Currently 4-8 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Eagles are 8-4 ATS.

The Greyhounds are now 5-9 while American sits at 9-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. American's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.70% field goal percentage, good for 13th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.80

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

American have won nine out of their last 15 games against Loyola-Maryland.