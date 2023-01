Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ American

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 5-9; American 9-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will be on the road. The Greyhounds and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Monday at Bender Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Loyola-Maryland winning the first 78-73 at home and American taking the second 65-55.

There's no need to mince words: Loyola-Maryland lost to the Colgate Raiders on Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 101-67.

Meanwhile, American wrapped up 2022 with a 60-47 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

Loyola-Maryland is now 5-9 while the Eagles sit at 9-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Greyhounds have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. American's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 20th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.70%.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

American have won nine out of their last 15 games against Loyola-Maryland.