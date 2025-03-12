An automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament will be on the line when the No. 2 seed American Eagles host the No. 5 seed Navy Midshipmen in the 2025 Patriot League Tournament championship on Wednesday night. American finished in a tie with Bucknell atop the regular-season standings, but it was given the No. 2 seed due to the tiebreaker. The Eagles snuck past No. 7 seed Lafayette in the quarterfinals before beating No. 3 seed Colgate in the semifinals. Navy has already sprung two upsets in this event, taking down No. 4 seed Boston and No. 1 seed Bucknell.

Why American can cover

American lost two of its final four games in the regular season to lose control of the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League, but the Eagles have bounced back with wins in their most important games of the campaign. They beat No. 7 seed Lafayette in the quarterfinals last Thursday, as sophomore forward Greg Jones scored 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting. Senior guard Lincoln Ball added a season-high 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Eagles easily covered the spread as 2.5-point favorites in their semifinal win over No. 3 seed Colgate, winning by 10 points on Sunday. All five American starters scored in double figures, led by a 16-point outing from senior guard Elijah Stephens. He is the team's second-leading scorer behind senior forward Matt Rogers, who is averaging 16.8 points per game.

Why Navy can cover

Navy lost seven out of 10 games from the beginning of January to the beginning of February, but the Midshipmen are brimming with confidence heading into the title game. They picked up a road win at American on Feb. 26 during a hot finish to the regular season, springing the upset as 4-point underdogs. Sophomore guard Jordan Pennick had 22 points and knocked down eight 3-pointers, while junior forward Donovan Draper had six points and 16 rebounds.

The Midshipmen have added a pair of upsets in the tournament, beating No. 4 seed Boston and No. 1 seed Bucknell. Junior guard Austin Benigni, who averages 18.8 points and 4.3 assists per game, scored 24 points and dished out seven dimes in the win over Bucknell, going 20 of 22 from the free-throw line. Navy is 11-3 in its last 14 games against American, and it has covered the spread in four of the last six matchups.

