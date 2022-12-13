Who's Playing

VMI @ American

Current Records: VMI 5-6; American 7-2

What to Know

The VMI Keydets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the American Eagles at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bender Arena. VMI will be seeking to avenge the 74-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 27 of 2018.

The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Keydets proved too difficult a challenge. VMI came out on top in a nail-biter against the Highlanders, sneaking past 77-74.

Meanwhile, American didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 victory. Forward Johnny O'Neil (19 points) was the top scorer for American.

Their wins bumped VMI to 5-6 and the Eagles to 7-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Keydets and American clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

American have won both of the games they've played against VMI in the last eight years.