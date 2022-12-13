Who's Playing

VMI @ American

Current Records: VMI 5-6; American 7-2

What to Know

The VMI Keydets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the American Eagles at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bender Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Keydets proved too difficult a challenge. VMI came out on top in a nail-biter against Radford, sneaking past 77-74.

Meanwhile, American didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win. Forward Johnny O'Neil (19 points) was the top scorer for American.

VMI have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Keydets up to 5-6 and the Eagles to 7-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: VMI has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. American's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.90% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

American have won both of the games they've played against VMI in the last eight years.