Who's Playing

William & Mary @ American

Current Records: William & Mary 1-2; American 0-2

What to Know

The American Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the William & Mary Tribe at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bender Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Eagles ended up a good deal behind the George Mason Patriots when they played on Sunday, losing 73-56. Johnny O'Neil just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, William & Mary received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 94-77 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. A silver lining for the Tribe was the play of Anders Nelson, who had 25 points and six assists.

American is now 0-2 while William & Mary sits at 1-2. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: American is stumbling into the contest with the 51st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. William & Mary is sixth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 12.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

American and William & Mary both have one win in their last two games.