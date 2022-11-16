Who's Playing

William & Mary @ American

Current Records: William & Mary 1-2; American 0-2

What to Know

The American Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the William & Mary Tribe at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bender Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Sunday, American lost to the George Mason Patriots on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin. Johnny O'Neil wasn't much of a difference maker for the Eagles; O'Neil finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, William & Mary received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 94-77 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The losing side was boosted by Anders Nelson, who had 25 points and six assists.

American is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put American at 0-2 and William & Mary at 1-2. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. The Tribe are 349th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 12.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

American and William & Mary both have one win in their last two games.