Amid an all-time NCAA Tournament, Villanova-Michigan better give us the finale we deserve

SAN ANTONIO -- OK, so that Final Four double dip was a bit of a letdown. A so-so Saturday. It happens sometimes, but getting two runaway wins? That wasn't the outcome expected by the majority.

First, Michigan kills the Loyola fairytale, winning 69-57 . Then Villanova just outright manhandled Kansas 95-79. I mean, that literally escalated quickly. It was 22-4 to start the game!

Don't get me wrong, it was wowing to see Villanova don the Infinity Gauntlet and go galactic on KU ... but a bit more drama would've been nice, you know?

Now, after four months and 6,002 games, only one more remains: No. 1 Nova vs. No. 3 Michigan, at the Alamodome, for the 2018 title. The two hottest teams over the past five weeks get to vie for the whole shebang in south Texas on Monday night. Are you thinking what I'm thinking?

We can't have Monday night be like Saturday night. After the tournament we've had this year? We're owed better than that.

Villanova, you're incredible. But please allow Michigan to keep it competitive. Make it interesting -- try maybe only making nine or 10 3s, instead of eight-freaking-teen? Michigan: best not let Villanova go on a first-half run the way Loyola did, or else it's gonna be curtains quickly. The Wildcats practically started running clock with 10 minutes to go against a No. 1 seed on Saturday. That was absurd. Villanova is absurd.

I wouldn't call Saturday a bad night, just one lacking drama. It was certainly noteworthy and had interesting events, however. Michigan lashed out a 17-2 run on Loyola-Chicago to pull away with a 12-point win. Villanova's 18 3-pointers set a Final Four record. Eric Paschall made the history books, too. The Villanova redshirt junior went 10-of-11 from the field, becoming only the fifth player in Final Four history to shoot better than 90 percent while taking at least 11 shots.

Villanova went Voltron on the Jayhawks and continued a postseason run of dominance that's rarely been matched. The Wildcats' eight games in the Big East and NCAA tournaments have come with an average margin of victory of 18.0 points, with every outcome decided by double digits. They've scored 85.1 points per game since the end of the regular season.

Meantime, Michigan's needed some luck to get this far -- Jordan's Poole's shot is among the biggest highlights of this March -- but it's no doubt deserving of playing on the biggest stage.

Now let's tie things up appropriately. Great tournaments don't always give great endings, but 2018 has the mojo to wrap things right. This tournament's had the first 16 over a 1 ever. It had statistically the second biggest comeback ever (Nevada surging from 22 down to beat Cincinnati), and it had two 9 seeds in the Elite Eight for the first time in Big Dance histoyr.

It had Loyola. Loyola! And Sister Jean, Nevada's dramatics and the Kansas-Duke Elite Eight epic.

Do you realize how incredible this tournament has been? TWENTY-SEVEN games have been decided by six points or less -- 25 of those were five points or less. Three OT outcomes. We're now into April; March provided a top-three first round weekend in tourney history.

You can't have the best tournament ever without an all-time great ending. Fortunately, Villanova's familiar with this conceit. Two years ago, Kris Jenkins went immortal -- and did so after the Wildcats demolished a Big 12 team two nights before in the national semifinals.

Sound familiar?

The pieces are aligned for a classic, so long as Michigan plays to its ceiling. It's the No. 1 offense vs. the No. 3 defense. We've got a VIllanova attack that's in contention as if not the best, then at the very least the most devastating in the modern age. Michigan's never been this good on defense under Beilein, either. It held a sharp-shooting, intuitive Loyola-Chicago unit to 1-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

But Nova's not Loyola, and Monday's going to be wicked interesting with how Michigan attacks Villanova's outside attack. And it's not as though Jay Wright's team can't win on an off night. Texas Tech muddied the waters in the Elite Eight.

Villanova still won by 12.

It can be pretty, it can be dirty -- more than anything, let's get a close game. The NCAA Tournament always delivers, but the Final Four is a bit more fickle. In 2018, which is already historic, it would only be right to end on a high note. Either Villanova wins its second title in three years and stamps its claim to blue blood status, or Michigan (a 6.5-point underdog) pulls off an upset.

This tournament's been too good to end with a whimper. Wolverines and Wildcats: give us one more memorable reason to roar.