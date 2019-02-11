Anthony Edwards commitment: How to watch nation's No. 2 recruit choose Kentucky, Georgia or Florida State

The nation's top uncommitted prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle, Anthony Edwards, will make his college commitment on Monday morning. Edwards, a five-star recruit from Atlanta, is slated to make his long-anticipated decision between a final list of Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky.

The in-state Bulldogs are the projected favorite according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but 14 percent of experts peg FSU as a potential landing spot. And Kentucky is Kentucky; John Calipari is never to be ruled out with a blue-chipper of Edwards' ilk, even with the tea leaves coming up as green as the hedges in Athens.

Because of his talents, Edwards could go anywhere, fit in any situation, and likely thrive. He's a one-and-done prospect with transcendent talent, and he's in line to be in the running for the No. 1 pick in 2020 no matter where he ultimately lands. Here's what stands out about his game, via 247's recruiting expert Evan Daniels.

Ideal size for combo guard prospect at 6-foot-5. He has a sturdy build, good length and explosive athleticism. All the physical gifts are there. An aggressive scorer that operates well in ball screen situations, he's able to break down defenders off the bounce and is a very good finisher at the rim. He's also a good passer with impressive vision. Has become a good shooter from distance (45-percent from 3 in his final summer). He has good shot mechanics, is a good shooter on the catch or move, and is also equipped to pull-up from mid-range and make shots. Defensively has all the tools, but it's an area for improvement because he often times loses focus. Staying dialed in at all times and his shot selection are other areas for improvement. Edwards is most effective when he has the ball in his hands, and that's why we like the comparison to James Harden.

Those talents? Yeah, they should fit just about anywhere. There's not a wrong choice. But of the three finalists he's picking between, here are his best bets to develop into the No. 1 pick as he's currently projected.

1. Kentucky Wildcats



Why the Wildcats: If Edwards wants to build his brand before leaping onto the NBA stage, Kentucky is a top-2 place to do it in college basketball. In Lexington, not only would he be guaranteed to be on national television virtually every night, he'd likely play on a top-10 team -- and for a top-5 college coach of all time. If he's as good as advertised -- and believe me, he's really, really good -- he'll be on SportsCenter every night rocking Kentucky blue. That might not be the case if he goes elsewhere.

What the Wildcats bring in: Kentucky's 2019 recruiting class is already tracking to be a great one, with two five-star commitments from combo guard Tyrese Maxey and small forward Kahlil Whitney, as well as from four-star Dontaie Allen. Adding Edwards to the fold would give UK a boost from No. 9 to No. 2 in the composite rankings -- and a bonafide contender on paper entering the 2019 season.

2. Georgia Bulldogs



Why the Bulldogs: Being an Atlanta native, there is immense appeal to stay within the state borders and be the player to turn around a UGA program that has fallen on hard times. Tom Crean is so far spinning his wheels in Athens, but landing Edwards would accelerate a rebuild, no doubt, and he'd be a local legend no matter how things ultimately went. He'd be to UGA what Romeo Langford was (and is) to Indiana.

What the Bulldogs bring in: Tom Crean has things going in the right direction on the recruiting trail. With two top-100 four-star pledges in Jaykwon Walton and Toumani Camara, he's got talent coming in to help turn things around sooner rather than later. Adding Edwards to that mix would only pour gasoline on the excitement fire -- even if UGA is spinning its wheels on the court this season. He'd become the highest-rated signee to ever join Georgia, too, surpassing former five-stars Louis Williams and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

3. Florida State Seminoles



Why the Seminoles: In terms of fit, FSU makes some sense. But just this past week, he cancelled his official visit to FSU. The writing on the wall would suggest he's maybe moved on from FSU. If he were to switch gears and buck that notion, however, he'd instantly become the crown jewel of FSU's 13th-ranked recruiting class that features commitments from two four-star prospects in Patrick Williams and Balsa Koprivica. FSU's pedigree of sending players to the league is appealing, too. The program has had seven draft picks, including three top-20 picks, since 2010.

What the Seminoles bring in: FSU has five commitments in the 2019 cycle, including from shooting guard Nathanael Jack and small forward Zimife Nwokeji and Patrick Williams. Should Edwards pick the Noles, he'd be in line to start over any of the aforementioned players. But it's hard to deny FSU's class is already addressed at his position -- and the roster's current construction is already plenty stacked, too. FSU would make room if he sends the bat signal that he's coming, to be clear, but this is likely his third option.

How to watch on CBS Sports HQ