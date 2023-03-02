Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis has a shot at passing Pete Maravich's NCAA career scoring record Thursday at 8 p.m. when the Titans face Youngstown State in the second round of the Horizon League Tournament. Davis needs just 26 more points to pass Maravich's record of 3,667 points that has stood since 1970.

After scoring 38 points in Detroit's 81-68 Horizon League Tournament victory over Purdue-Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Davis has 3,642 points. Davis made 14 of 27 shots from the field against the Mastodons and also finished with eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals while guiding the No. 8 seed Titans to a comfortable victory.

Detroit needed to win in order for Davis to get one more game and have a chance at passing Maravich. The Titans (15-18) will take on No. 1 seed Youngstown State on Thursday in quarterfinal action. Davis scored 32 against YSU in a home game on Jan. 12 and 15 in road game on Jan. 29. The Titans lost both games.

Davis leads the nation in scoring at 28.1 points per game this season, but has upped his production even more as of late by averaging 34.4 points over his last nine games. One more game at that rate would make him the sport's new all-time leading scorer.

Maravich, the legendary LSU guard, set the mark before the arrival of a 3-point line in college basketball and with just three seasons worth of games since he spent his first season on the school's freshman team at a time when freshmen weren't eligible for varsity competition.

Most points in NCAA Division I history





Player, school Years Points Pete Maravich, LSU 1967-70 3,667 Antoine Davis, Detroit 2018-current 3,642 Freeman Wiliams, Portland 1974-78 3,249 Chris Clemons, Campbell 2015-19 3,225 Lionel Simmons, La Salle 1986-90 3,217

By contrast, this is Davis' fifth season of college basketball since he was granted an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is no doubt he's among the sport's all-time great scorers. He's already the NCAA's all-time leader in made 3-pointers with a tally that increased to 578 after he drilled five more on Saturday.

Davis is the son of Detroit coach Mike Davis, who was formerly the coach of Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern. After last season, Davis entered the transfer portal and even released list of schools he regarded as finalists that included BYU, Georgetown, Kansas State and Maryland. Ultimately, he chose to return to Detroit to cap off his historic career.