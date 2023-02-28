Detroit Mercy star guard Antoine Davis needs 64 points to break Pete Maravich's NCAA career scoring record on Saturday as he poured in 34 points during Detroit's 82-71 loss to Wright State. The game was the last of the regular season for the Titans (13-18, 9-11 Horizon League), meaning Detroit will likely need to play at least two games in the Horizon League Tournament for Davis to have a shot at Maravich's record.

The Titans, the No. 8 seed in the Horizon League Tournament, face No. 9 seed Purdue-Fort Wayne in a first-round game Tuesday. If Detroit wins the first game, it would advance to Thursday's second round, which would be played at one of the top four seeds.

Davis leads the nation with 28.1 points per game this season but has upped his production even more as of late by averaging 34 points per contest over the last eight games of the regular season to make catching Maravich a realistic possibility. Two games at that scoring pace would make him the sport's new all-time leading scorer.

Maravich has held the all-time record with 3,667 points since 1970. The legendary LSU guard set the mark before the arrival of a 3-point line in college basketball and with just three seasons worth of games since he spent his first season on the school's freshman team at a time when freshmen weren't eligible for varsity competition.

Most points in NCAA Division I history





Player, school Years Points Pete Maravich, LSU 1967-70 3,667 Antoine Davis, Detroit 2018-current 3,604 Freeman Wiliams, Portland 1974-78 3,249 Chris Clemons, Campbell 2015-19 3,225 Lionel Simmons, La Salle 1986-90 3,217





Note: At his current average of 26.1 points per game Davis would need three games in the Horizon League Tournament to catch Maravich.

By contrast, this is Davis' fifth season of college basketball since he was granted an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is no doubt he's among the sport's all-time great scorers. He's already the NCAA's all-time leader in made 3-pointers with a tally that increased to 578 after he drilled five more on Saturday.

Davis is the son of Detroit coach Mike Davis, who was formerly the coach of Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern. After last season, Davis entered the transfer portal and even released list of schools he regarded as finalists that included BYU, Georgetown, Kansas State and Maryland. Ultimately, he chose to return to Detroit to cap off his historic career.