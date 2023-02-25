Detroit Mercy star guard Antoine Davis drew within 64 points of breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA career scoring record on Saturday as he poured in 34 points during Detroit's 82-71 loss to Wright State. The game was the last of the regular season for the Titans (13-18, 9-11 Horizon), meaning Detroit will likely need to play at least two games in next week's Horizon League Tournament for Davis to have a shot at Maravich's record.

The Horizon League Tournament bracket won't be officially set until late Saturday night, but the Titans are guaranteed to play in Tuesday's first round. If they win their first game, they would advance to the quarterfinals, which would be played inside the opposing team's home arena on Thursday.

Davis leads the nation with 28.1 points per game this season but has upped his production even more as of late by averaging 34 points per contest over the last eight games of the regular season to make catching Maravich a realistic possibility. Two games at that scoring pace would make him the sport's new all-time leading scorer.

Maravich has held the all-time record with 3,667 points since 1970. The legendary LSU guard set the mark before the arrival of a 3-point line in college basketball and with just three seasons worth of games since he spent his first season on the school's freshman team at a time when freshmen weren't eligible for varsity competition.

Most points in NCAA Division I history

Player (Years) Points Pete Maravich, LSU (1967-70) 3,667 Antoine Davis, Detroit (2018-23) 3,604

Note: At his current average of 26.1 points per game Davis would need three games in the Horizon League Tournament to catch Maravich.

By contrast, this is Davis' fifth season of college basketball since he was granted an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is no doubt he's among the sport's all-time great scorers. He's already the NCAA's all-time leader in made 3-pointers with a tally that increased to 578 after he drilled five more on Saturday.

Davis is the son of Detroit coach Mike Davis, who was formerly the coach of Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern. After last season, Davis entered the transfer portal and even released list of schools he regarded as finalists that included BYU, Georgetown, Kansas State and Maryland. Ultimately, he chose to return to Detroit to cap off his historic career.