2026 AP All-America team: Duke's Cameron Boozer earns unanimous first-team selection
The AP All-America team is headlined by Boozer, who leads the No. 1 overall seed into the NCAA Tournament
The AP released its All-American team on Tuesday, and headlining the list was Duke star Cameron Boozer. The presumptive Naismith Player of the Year favorite was the only player who earned unanimous first-team honors. BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr. and Texas Tech's JT Toppin rounded out the first team.
North Carolina star Caleb Wilson headlined the second team. Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson, Purdue's Braden Smith, Michigan State's Jeremy Fears and Illinois' Keaton Wagler also earned second-team nods.
Wilson missed the last month of the regular season due to a hand injury and won't be participating in the NCAA Tournament after undergoing season-ending surgery on his thumb. Toppin suffered a season-ending ACL tear last month and also won't be playing in the Big Dance.
This year's third-team All-Americans include Houston's Kingston Flemings, Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr., Florida's Thomas Haugh, Texas Tech's Christian Anderson and Gonzaga's Graham Ike. In total, six of the 15 selections were freshmen.
AP All-America First Team
- Cameron Boozer, Duke*
- AJ Dybantsa, BYU
- Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
- Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
- JT Toppin, Texas Tech
*unanimous selection
AP All-America Second Team
- Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- Jeremy Fears, Michigan State
- Keaton Wagler, Illinois
- Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
AP All-America Third Team
- Kingston Flemings, Houston
- Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
- Thomas Haugh, Florida
- Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
- Graham Ike, Gonzaga
The AP also named a handful of players as honorable mentions for this year, led by Arizona's Jaden Bradley, St. John's Zuby Ejiofor and Kansas' Darryn Peterson. They are listed below in alphabetical order:
Honorable mention: Michael Ajayi, Butler; Jaden Bradley, Arizona; Brayden Burries, Arizona; Rueben Chinyelu, Florida; Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's; PJ Haggerty, Kansas State; Ebuka Okorie, Stanford; Darryn Peterson, Kansas; Bennett Stirtz, Iowa; Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt; Bruce Thornton, Ohio State.