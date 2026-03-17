The AP released its All-American team on Tuesday, and headlining the list was Duke star Cameron Boozer. The presumptive Naismith Player of the Year favorite was the only player who earned unanimous first-team honors. BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr. and Texas Tech's JT Toppin rounded out the first team.

North Carolina star Caleb Wilson headlined the second team. Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson, Purdue's Braden Smith, Michigan State's Jeremy Fears and Illinois' Keaton Wagler also earned second-team nods.

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Wilson missed the last month of the regular season due to a hand injury and won't be participating in the NCAA Tournament after undergoing season-ending surgery on his thumb. Toppin suffered a season-ending ACL tear last month and also won't be playing in the Big Dance.

This year's third-team All-Americans include Houston's Kingston Flemings, Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr., Florida's Thomas Haugh, Texas Tech's Christian Anderson and Gonzaga's Graham Ike. In total, six of the 15 selections were freshmen.

AP All-America First Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke*

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

*unanimous selection

AP All-America Second Team

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Braden Smith, Purdue

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

AP All-America Third Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

The AP also named a handful of players as honorable mentions for this year, led by Arizona's Jaden Bradley, St. John's Zuby Ejiofor and Kansas' Darryn Peterson. They are listed below in alphabetical order:

Honorable mention: Michael Ajayi, Butler; Jaden Bradley, Arizona; Brayden Burries, Arizona; Rueben Chinyelu, Florida; Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's; PJ Haggerty, Kansas State; Ebuka Okorie, Stanford; Darryn Peterson, Kansas; Bennett Stirtz, Iowa; Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt; Bruce Thornton, Ohio State.