Duke, Nebraska get AP Top 25 boosts, Purdue falls in college basketball rankings
There was movement in the top 10 of the latest AP Top 25 poll
The AP Top 25 released its final poll before the calendar flips to February, and movement within the top 10 stands out after a wild hoops weekend. One thing that didn't change, however, was the top team in the poll. Arizona received all 60 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and checked in at No. 1.
The Wildcats have now occupied the top spot for eight weeks and counting.
Duke moved up one spot to No. 4 after defeating Wake Forest, 90-69. The Blue Devils won seven consecutive games ahead of a marquee matchup against Louisville today at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is the only team in the ACC that hasn't lost a game in conference play.
Purdue dropped eight spots to No. 12 after going 0-2 last week with losses against UCLA and Illinois. The Boilermakers lost on the road after UCLA star Tyler Bilodeau knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining. Purdue also lost to Illinois 88-82 after Keaton Wagler scored 46 points on the road.
Speaking of the Big Ten, one of three unbeaten teams remaining in Division I basketball this week is Nebraska. The Huskers moved to No. 5 in the poll after improving to 20-0 (9-0 Big Ten) with a win over Minnesota. Nebraska's biggest test of the season will come tomorrow at Michigan.
AP Top 25
1. Arizona (61)
2. UConn
3. Michigan
4. Duke
5. Nebraska
6. Gonzaga
7. Michigan State
8. Iowa State
9. Illinois
10. Houston
11. Texas Tech
12. Purdue
13. BYU
14. Kansas
15. Arkansas
16. North Carolina
17. Virginia
18. Vanderbilt
19. Florida
20. Louisville
21. Saint Louis
22. Clemson
23. Alabama
24. Miami University
25. St. John's
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 88, Kentucky 51, Georgia 49, Iowa 30, Texas A&M 27, Auburn 15, NC State 8, SMU 4, Saint Mary's 3, Utah State 2, Villanova 2, Wisconsin 1.