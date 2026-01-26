The AP Top 25 released its final poll before the calendar flips to February, and movement within the top 10 stands out after a wild hoops weekend. One thing that didn't change, however, was the top team in the poll. Arizona received all 60 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and checked in at No. 1.

The Wildcats have now occupied the top spot for eight weeks and counting.

Duke moved up one spot to No. 4 after defeating Wake Forest, 90-69. The Blue Devils won seven consecutive games ahead of a marquee matchup against Louisville today at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is the only team in the ACC that hasn't lost a game in conference play.

College basketball rankings: No. 1 Arizona goes on the road to face BYU and AJ Dybantsa in Big 12 showdown Gary Parrish

Purdue dropped eight spots to No. 12 after going 0-2 last week with losses against UCLA and Illinois. The Boilermakers lost on the road after UCLA star Tyler Bilodeau knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining. Purdue also lost to Illinois 88-82 after Keaton Wagler scored 46 points on the road.

Speaking of the Big Ten, one of three unbeaten teams remaining in Division I basketball this week is Nebraska. The Huskers moved to No. 5 in the poll after improving to 20-0 (9-0 Big Ten) with a win over Minnesota. Nebraska's biggest test of the season will come tomorrow at Michigan.

AP Top 25

1. Arizona (61)

2. UConn

3. Michigan

4. Duke

5. Nebraska

6. Gonzaga

7. Michigan State

8. Iowa State

9. Illinois

10. Houston

11. Texas Tech

12. Purdue

13. BYU

14. Kansas

15. Arkansas

16. North Carolina

17. Virginia

18. Vanderbilt

19. Florida

20. Louisville

21. Saint Louis

22. Clemson

23. Alabama

24. Miami University

25. St. John's

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 88, Kentucky 51, Georgia 49, Iowa 30, Texas A&M 27, Auburn 15, NC State 8, SMU 4, Saint Mary's 3, Utah State 2, Villanova 2, Wisconsin 1.