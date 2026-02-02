The AP Top 25 released its first poll of February, and the rankings shakeup was significant after a wild week of hoops. In total, nine teams ranked in last week's poll suffered at least one loss -- including previous No. 5 Nebraska.

The Huskers lost their first game of the season against Michigan earlier in the week before suffering another loss in Big Ten play against Illinois. Nebraska dropped four spots to No. 9 in the poll after entering last week as one of three teams in Division I basketball that had yet to lose.

Arizona -- the unanimous No. 1-ranked team -- and Miami (Ohio) are the only undefeated teams remaining in the sport.

Bracketology: Iowa State jumps UConn for fourth No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament bracket projection Kyle Boone

One of the most anticipated games of the 2025-26 season took place in Lawrence, Kansas, between BYU and Kansas. More specifically, the appeal of Kansas' Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa going head-to-head made it must-see TV. The Jayhawks walked away with a 90-82 win over the Cougars and jumped three spots to No. 11 in the latest poll.

The full rankings this week are below.

AP Top 25

1. Arizona (59)

2. Michigan

3. UConn

4. Duke

5. Illinois

6. Gonzaga

7. Iowa State

8. Houston

9. Nebraska

10. Michigan State

11. Kansas

12. Purdue

13. Texas Tech

14. North Carolina

15. Vanderbilt

16. BYU

17. Florida

18. Virginia

19. Saint Louis

20. Clemson

21. Arkansas

22. St. John's

23. Miami (OH)

24. Louisville

25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah State 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.