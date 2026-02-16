For the first time in 2026, the AP Top 25 poll has a new No. 1 team. Michigan jumped Arizona for the top spot in the updated rankings. The Wildcats previously stood as one of two remaining undefeated teams before they went 0-2 last week with losses against Kansas and Texas Tech.

Michigan received 60 of the 61 possible first-place votes this week. Houston received the other first-place vote.

The last time Michigan ranked No. 1 in the AP poll was during the week of Jan. 28, 2013. That year, the Wolverines reached the national title game before falling to Louisville. Since 1993 -- the last year of Michigan's iconic "Fab Five" -- the Wolverines held the top spot in the poll only twice.

Michigan (24-1) is off to its best 25-game start in school history. The Wolverines won 10 consecutive games since their home loss to Wisconsin. Michigan holds a two-game game lead in the Big Ten standings over Illinois with just five regular-season conference games remaining.

The Wolverines face two tests this week with a pair of ranked matchups. Michigan takes on Purdue on the road Tuesday and has a neutral site clash with Duke this weekend.

Days after recording an upset win over Duke, North Carolina lost to Miami on the road and subsequently dropped five spots to No. 16 in this week's poll. The Tar Heels did respond with a win over Pittsburgh last weekend. However, UNC will have to navigate the foreseeable future without star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who is dealing with a fracture in his left hand.

AP Top 25 poll

1. Michigan (60)

2. Houston (1)

3. Duke

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Iowa State

7. Purdue

8. Kansas

9. Nebraska

10. Illinois

11. Gonzaga

12. Florida

13. Texas Tech

14. Virginia

15. Michigan State

16. North Carolina

17. St. John's

18. Saint Louis

19. Vanderbilt

20. Arkansas

21. Louisville

22. Miami (OH)

23. BYU

24. Wisconsin

25. Alabama

Others receiving votes: Clemson 55, Utah State 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary's 3, VCU 1