The final AP Top 25 poll of the 2025-26 college basketball season was released Tuesday. To no surprise, Michigan finished the season at No. 1 after completing one of the most dominant NCAA Tournament runs this century with a win over UConn in the national title game.

By finishing at the top of the AP poll, the Wolverines earn that distinction for the first time since 1977. Although Michigan did win the 1989 national title, the final AP poll that year occurred before the NCAA Tournament. Michigan finished ranked No. 10 that year.

The Wolverines were ranked No. 1 for only one week this season. Duke jumped Michigan for the top spot in the poll shortly after beating the Wolverines in a marquee nonconference showdown. For a majority of the season, Arizona held the top spot in the poll.

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Arizona finished ranked No. xx in the final poll. The Wildcats reached the Final Four for the first time since 2001 before losing to Michigan in the national semifinals. After UConn reached its third national title game in four years under coach Dan Hurley, it finished No. xx in the poll. The Huskies defeated Illinois in the national semifinals to advance to the final game of the season.

Here is the final AP Top 25 poll of the 2025-26 season.

AP Top 25