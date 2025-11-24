The third AP Top 25 poll of the 2025-26 season released Monday, and despite a push from Arizona, Purdue remains the No. 1-ranked team. The Boilermakers leapfrogged Houston last week for the top spot in the poll after recording a statement win over Alabama and received 46 first-place votes this week to remain No. 1.

Arizona comes off a statement 71-67 win on the road over UConn. The Wildcats jumped two spots to No. 2 and received 11 first-place votes in the poll. Houston also received first-place votes.

The Wildcats boast arguably the nation's best résumé so far. Arizona already has wins over Florida, UCLA and, most recently, UConn. The Wildcats face Auburn and Alabama before the calendar turns to the new year.

Speaking of Alabama, Nate Oats' team jumped back into the top-10 after a 90-86 win over Illinois. The Crimson Tide jumped three spots to No. 8 after picking up their second top-10 win.

Another winner from last week was Michigan State. The Spartans made a statement with an 83-66 win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic behind the stellar play of Jaxon Kohler, who has finished as the leading scorer in three of MSU's first five games. MSU jumped six spots to No. 11.

AP Top 25

1. Purdue (46)

2. Arizona (11)

3. Houston (4)

4. Duke

5. UConn

6. Louisville

7. Michigan

8. Alabama

9. BYU

10. Florida

11. Michigan State

12. Gonzaga

13. Illinois

14. St. John's

15. Iowa State

16. North Carolina

17. Tennessee

18. UCLA

19. Kentucky

20. Texas Tech

21. Auburn

22. Arkansas

23. NC State

24. Vanderbilt

25. Indiana

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wisconsin 45, Kansas 34, Oregon 31, Georgetown 31, Saint Mary's 27, Nebraska 27, Ohio State 26, Missouri 20, Utah State 16, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 10, Mississippi 10, Iowa 6, Clemson 6, Santa Clara 3, Creighton 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.