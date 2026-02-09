The latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday featured significant movement in the rankings after a wild week of college basketball. Four teams ranked inside the top 10 of last week's poll suffered at least one loss, including UConn and Duke. That opened the door for Houston to jump to No. 3 in the poll.

There are very few rivalries in sports that can match the drama and intensity of Duke and North Carolina facing off, and last weekend was no different. After North Carolina trailed for 39 minutes and 59.6 seconds, star guard Seth Trimble knocked down a 3-pointer to give his team a dramatic 71-68 win. The Tar Heels moved up three spots to No. 11 with the win.

Duke came in on a 10-game win streak entering and had not lost against ACC competition. The Blue Devils stayed at No. 4 in the poll despite the loss.

The other team ranked inside the top-five last week that suffered a loss was UConn. The Huskies dropped three spots to No. 6 after losing 81-72 to St. John's. The Huskies were riding an 18-game winning streak, with their last loss coming against No. 1 Arizona in mid-November.

Here is the full poll this week, with the latest rankings.

AP Top 25

1. Arizona (59)

2. Michigan

3. Houston

4. Duke

5. Iowa State

6. UConn

7. Nebraska

8. Illinois

9. Kansas

10. Michigan State

11. North Carolina

12. Gonzaga

13. Purdue

14. Florida

15. Virginia

16. Texas Tech

17. St. John's

18. Saint Louis

19. Vanderbilt

20. Clemson

21. Arkansas

22. BYU

23. Miami (OH)

24. Louisville

25. Kentucky