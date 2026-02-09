UConn, Illinois fall in AP Top 25; UNC sees college basketball rankings surge after beating Duke
There was significant movement in the rankings after a wild weekend of college basketball
The latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday featured significant movement in the rankings after a wild week of college basketball. Four teams ranked inside the top 10 of last week's poll suffered at least one loss, including UConn and Duke. That opened the door for Houston to jump to No. 3 in the poll.
There are very few rivalries in sports that can match the drama and intensity of Duke and North Carolina facing off, and last weekend was no different. After North Carolina trailed for 39 minutes and 59.6 seconds, star guard Seth Trimble knocked down a 3-pointer to give his team a dramatic 71-68 win. The Tar Heels moved up three spots to No. 11 with the win.
Duke came in on a 10-game win streak entering and had not lost against ACC competition. The Blue Devils stayed at No. 4 in the poll despite the loss.
The other team ranked inside the top-five last week that suffered a loss was UConn. The Huskies dropped three spots to No. 6 after losing 81-72 to St. John's. The Huskies were riding an 18-game winning streak, with their last loss coming against No. 1 Arizona in mid-November.
Here is the full poll this week, with the latest rankings.
AP Top 25
1. Arizona (59)
2. Michigan
3. Houston
4. Duke
5. Iowa State
6. UConn
7. Nebraska
8. Illinois
9. Kansas
10. Michigan State
11. North Carolina
12. Gonzaga
13. Purdue
14. Florida
15. Virginia
16. Texas Tech
17. St. John's
18. Saint Louis
19. Vanderbilt
20. Clemson
21. Arkansas
22. BYU
23. Miami (OH)
24. Louisville
25. Kentucky