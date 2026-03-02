The first AP Top 25 poll of March was released on Monday, and there was significant movement throughout. Duke, Arizona and Michigan held firm at their respective ranking, but after five teams in the backhalf of the top 10 lost at least one game last week, there was bound to be a shakeup.

One of the biggest winners from last week was Florida. The Gators moved up two spots to No. 5 after capturing a share of the SEC regular season title with an 111-77 win over Arkansas. Florida has now won nine consecutive games and is in contention for a potential move to the No. 1 seed line on Selection Sunday in less than two weeks.

Another team that benefited from the chaos throughout the top 10 was UConn. The Huskies made a statement with a 72-40 win over St. John's to move closer toward capturing at least a share of the Big East regular season title.

Purdue plummets in latest Coaches Poll, Michigan State climbs in latest college basketball rankings Cameron Salerno

UConn also survived a scare days later against Seton Hall, but was able to walk away with a 71-67 win. UConn moved up two spots to No. 4 after another 2-0 week.

Louisville began the season ranked No. 11 in the preseason Top 25 poll and climbed as high as sixth this season. However, for the first time this season, the Cardinals dropped out of the poll after a 0-2 week with losses against Clemson and North Carolina. Louisville has lost three of its last four games entering the final week of the regular season.

AP Top 25 poll

1. Duke (55)

2. Arizona (4)

3. Michigan

4. UConn

5. Florida

6. Iowa State

7. Houston

8. Michigan State

9. Nebraska

10. Texas Tech

11. Illinois

12. Gonzaga

13. Virginia

14. Kansas

15. Purdue

16. Alabama

17. North Carolina

18. St. John's

19. Miami (OH)

20. Arkansas

21. Saint Mary's

22. Miami (FL)

23. Tennessee

24. Vanderbilt

25. Saint Louis

Others receiving votes: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah State 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio State 1, Santa Clara 1.