Entering last weekend, six Division I college basketball teams stood as undefeated. That number shrank to five after Michigan suffered an upset home loss to Wisconsin as a 19.5-point favorite. That result caused some shakeup in the second AP Top 25 college basketball poll of 2026, with Iowa State moving to No. 2 as a result.

With the loss to Wisconsin, Michigan dropped two spots to No. 4. The Wolverines also had an upset scare earlier in the week against Penn State, but escaped with a 74-72 win after the Nittany Lions missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

With Iowa State moving up one spot to No. 2 in the poll, it ties its highest ranking in program history. The Cyclones checked in at No. 2 in the poll last season, which was (at the time) the highest ranking in program history. Iowa State sits at 16-0 entering the week, with a critical showdown on the road against Kansas looming.

Speaking of the Jayhawks, Kansas dropped out of the poll after another loss in Big 12 play. Kansas fell to 1-2 against Big 12 competition after suffering an 86-75 loss to West Virginia. The Jayhawks earned their first conference win of the season earlier in the week after a dramatic comeback win against TCU.

AP Top 25

1. Arizona (60)

2. Iowa State (1)

3. UConn

4. Michigan

5. Purdue

6. Duke

7. Houston

8. Nebraska

9. Gonzaga

10. Vanderbilt

11. BYU

12. Michigan State

13. Illinois

14. North Carolina

15. Texas Tech

16. Virginia

17. Arkansas

18. Alabama

19. Florida

20. Louisville

21. Georgia

22. Clemson

23. Utah State

24. Tennessee

25. Seton Hall