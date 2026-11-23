For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll. Houston jumped seven spots to No. 1 in the updated rankings released Monday after a flawless week at the Players Era 8 in Las Vegas that included a win over the previous No. 1 team, Florida.

With Houston jumping to No. 1, it's the first time the Cougars have occupied that spot since the first in-season poll last season. The Cougars began the 2025-26 campaign ranked No. 2 behind Purdue before jumping the Boilermakers for the top spot.

Houston's jump of seven spots from last week's ranking of No. 8 tied for the biggest jump for a No. 1 team from the previous week in AP poll history (since 1948-49).

With four of the top five teams (Florida, Michigan State, UConn and Duke) losing last week, there was bound to be significant movement throughout the poll. The team that took the biggest hit in this week's poll was Duke. The Blue Devils dropped 11 spots to No. 16 after losing at home to Illinois in blowout fashion.

Duke has a massive showdown on Wednesday in Las Vegas against No. 10 UConn, which suffered its first loss of the season on the road against No. 8 Arizona. The Blue Devils also face No. 3 Florida next month in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Indiana entered the rankings for the first time this season and checked in at No. 23 in the poll after a 2-0 week that included wins over Arkansas at Madison Square Garden and Kentucky at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Indiana is off to a 6-0 start for the second consecutive season under coach Darian DeVries.

College basketball rankings: Duke tumbles after second loss, Houston surges in Coaches Poll Brad Crawford

With Indiana entering for the first time, that meant at least one team had to drop out entirely. Reigning national champion Michigan dropped out of the poll after suffering a loss against Villanova on the road. The loss dropped the Wolverines to 3-2, which matched the number of losses they had in the regular season during their title season.

Duke plummets out of the top 10

One of the biggest surprises of the poll this week was the fact that Duke fell only 11 spots to No. 16 after losing to Illinois at home. On paper, Duke has losses against two top 15 teams (Illinois and Michigan State), but the problem is that the Blue Devils haven't looked competitive in either game. I projected the Blue Devils to fall in the 20s, but the voters put them at 16. Duke will have a chance to prove why it should be ranked as a top 20 team against UConn on Wednesday in Las Vegas. If Duke loses that game, it will likely drop out of next week's poll.

Welcome to the party, Memphis

For the first time this season, Memphis is ranked. It came about a week too late because the Tigers should've been ranked last week. Memphis has a very solid resume with wins over Louisville, VCU and Iowa State through the first three weeks of the season. Penny Hardaway deserves a ton of credit for getting his team off to a hot start.

Reigning champ Michigan drops out entirely

It was not a good week for the state of Michigan in college basketball. Michigan dropped out of the poll completely after losing to Villanova on the road, which marked its second loss in five games. Meanwhile, Michigan State wasn't much better. The Spartans made just nine field goals during a loss to Tennessee on the road and had the second-biggest drop (nine spots) in the poll behind Duke.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Rec. Points LW 1 Houston (55) 6-0 1,466 8 2 Virginia (4) 7-0 1,316 4 3 Florida 6-1 1,262 1 4 Illinois 5-1 1,200 10 5 Texas Tech 5-0 1,185 9 6 UCLA 6-0 1,183 5 7 Texas 6-0 1,114 6 8 Arizona 4-1 1,073 12 9 Tennessee 5-0 1,047 14 10 UConn 4-1 976 3 11 Michigan State 5-1 924 2 12 Kansas 5-1 852 13 13 St. John's 5-0 768 13 14 Vanderbilt 6-0 688 15 15 Alabama 5-0 586 14 16 Duke 4-2 468 5 17 Miami 5-1 467 17 18 USC 6-0 454 18 19 BYU 5-0 418 21 20 LSU 6-0 325 25 21 Nebraska 6-0 319 24 22 Gonzaga 3-1 262 22 23 Indiana 6-0 237 23 24 Memphis 4-1 203 22 25 Louisville 3-1 183 23

Also receiving votes: Texas A&M 96, Minnesota 25, Iowa State 20, Arkansas 16, Baylor 13, High Point 10, Pittsburgh 5, West Virginia 4, Seton Hall 2, Michigan 2, Notre Dame 2, Utah State 2, Georgetown 1, Texas State 1.



