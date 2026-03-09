No debate here. Duke is on track to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after picking up wins over NC State and North Carolina this week. The Blue Devils will be the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. A storyline to monitor will be the status of Caleb Foster. He left the game in the first half against UNC and did not return. Last week: 1

Arizona opened the week with a 16-point win over Iowa State and shook off a slow start to defeat Colorado. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 11 against Colorado in the final game of the regular season and were able to exit Boulder with a win behind 31 points from star freshman Brayden Burries. Last week: 2

Michigan capped one of the most impressive seasons by a team in Big Ten history with a win over Michigan State. The Wolverines finished 19-1 in Big Ten play and will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Last week: 3

The Gators should receive a small bump in the rankings after taking care of business against Mississippi State and Kentucky. Florida is the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Gators are looking to repeat as champions and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Last week: 5

Despite being on the wrong side of an upset loss against Marquette, the voters won't punish UConn significantly. The Huskies had won three consecutive games before that loss, including a 32-point win over St. John's. Last week: 4

After suffering three consecutive losses and likely ending its chances of being a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday, Houston has won three consecutive games. The Cougars have a strong chance to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, no matter what happens at the Big 12 Tournament this week. Last week: 7

Iowa State bounced back from consecutive losses against Texas Tech and Arizona to end the regular season with a win over Arizona State. The Cyclones should move down just a single spot, mostly because other teams in the back half of the top 10 also lost. Last week: 6

Illinois should get a boost in the rankings after closing out the regular season with wins over Oregon and Maryland. The Fighting Illini also project to move into the top 10 because so many teams in front of them are bound to fall. Last week: 11

Michigan State lost to Michigan in the final game of the regular season. Before that loss, the Spartans had won their last five games. MSU should stay in the top 10. Last week: 8

Year 1 of the Ryan Odom era at Virginia has been a massive success. The Cavaliers closed out the regular season with wins over Wake Forest and Virginia Tech to finish second in the ACC standings. Virginia should move into the top 10. Last week: 13

Nebraska bounced back from a loss earlier in the week against UCLA and defeated Iowa at home. Nebraska has 26 wins and counting this season. The Cornhuskers are still seeking their first NCAA Tournament win in school history. Last week: 9

Gonzaga was idle last week. The Bulldogs lost their final regular-season game to Saint Mary's. Despite that loss, Gonzaga will be the No. 1 seed in the WCC Tournament. Last week: 12

The Red Raiders are due to slide a few spots in the poll after losses against TCU and BYU. Texas Tech had won three consecutive games since star forward JT Toppin suffered a season-ending injury against Arizona State. This week was a reality check. Last week: 10

St. John's won the Big East title outright after UConn's loss. The Red Storm should move up in the rankings after a 2-0 week with wins over Georgetown and Seton Hall. Last week: 18

Alabama ended the regular season on a high note with a win over Auburn at home. That result came days after the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia on the road. Last week: 16

The best story in college basketball continued with yet another dramatic result. Miami capped a perfect regular season with a hard-fought win over Ohio in overtime. The RedHawks should be a lock for the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 19

Kansas remains one of the most confusing teams in college basketball. The Jayhawks lost by double-digits to Arizona State before blowing out in-state rival Kansas State at home days later. What version of Kansas will show up later this month? We will find out soon enough. Last week: 14

North Carolina kept it close with Duke until the opening minutes of the second half, when Duke pulled away for good. The bigger concern is the outlook without star forward Caleb Wilson, who will miss the remainder of the season due to a thumb injury. Last week: 17

Arkansas coach John Calipari secured career win No. 900 after his team defeated Missouri without star guard Darius Acuff Jr. With Acuff, the Razorbacks have a sky-high ceiling. Arkansas has won four of five. Arkansas should move up at least one spot. Last week: 20

Purdue is going cold at the wrong time. The Boilermakers have lost four of their last six games, including a loss at home to Wisconsin. Purdue doesn't look like the team that was the preseason pick by many to win the Big Ten. Last week: 15

Saint Mary's was idle this week. The Gaels will be the No. 2 seed in the WCC Tournament next week. Last week: 21

Wisconsin should enter the rankings this week after picking up its third straight win. The Badgers won by double-digits against Washington and Maryland before picking up a massive win over Purdue. Last week: NR

Vanderbilt closed the regular season on a strong note with a win over Tennessee on the road. The Commodores are the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament. Last week: 24

Louisville should rejoin the Top 25 this week after picking up wins over Syracuse and Miami. The Cardinals dropped out of the poll last week after going 0-2 with losses against North Carolina and Clemson. Last week: NR