Auburn Tigers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Auburn 5-1, App. State 5-2

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Auburn has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will take on the App. State Mountaineers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Tigers strolled past the Hokies with points to spare, taking the game 74-57.

Among those leading the charge was Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. Chad Baker-Mazara was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, App. State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 72-61. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, as App. State's was.

The Tigers' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 20.67 points. As for the Mountaineers, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Auburn was able to grind out a solid win over App. State in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, winning 67-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.