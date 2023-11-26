Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Austin Peay 3-3, App. State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After four games on the road, App. State is heading back home. They will take on the Austin Peay Governors at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Mountaineers earned a 67-57 win over the Racers.

Among those leading the charge was Donovan Gregory, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Governors sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Hornets on Wednesday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Mountaineers now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Governors, the win also got them back to even at 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: App. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.