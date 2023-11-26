Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Austin Peay 3-3, App. State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the App. State Mountaineers at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Governors narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Hornets 74-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers beat the Racers 67-57 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for App. State.

Donovan Gregory was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

The victory got the Governors back to even at 3-3. As for the Mountaineers, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Austin Peay will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the nine-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Austin Peay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

App. State is a big 9-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

