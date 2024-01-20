Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ App. State Mountaineers
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-12, App. State 14-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
What to Know
Coastal Carolina is 2-8 against App. State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Holmes Convocation Center.
On Thursday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Chanticleers had to settle for a 73-70 loss against the Eagles. Coastal Carolina has struggled against Georgia Southern recently, as their match on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, App. State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-68 victory over the Panthers.
The Chanticleers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-4.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Coastal Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Coastal Carolina suffered a grim 70-45 defeat to App. State in their previous matchup last Thursday. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
App. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 11, 2024 - App. State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 45
- Jan 19, 2023 - Coastal Carolina 93 vs. App. State 84
- Jan 05, 2023 - App. State 63 vs. Coastal Carolina 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - App. State 84 vs. Coastal Carolina 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - App. State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 60
- Mar 07, 2021 - App. State 64 vs. Coastal Carolina 61
- Mar 09, 2020 - App. State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 84 vs. App. State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - App. State 78 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - App. State 88 vs. Coastal Carolina 79