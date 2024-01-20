Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-12, App. State 14-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Coastal Carolina is 2-8 against App. State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Holmes Convocation Center.

On Thursday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Chanticleers had to settle for a 73-70 loss against the Eagles. Coastal Carolina has struggled against Georgia Southern recently, as their match on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, App. State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-68 victory over the Panthers.

The Chanticleers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Coastal Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Coastal Carolina suffered a grim 70-45 defeat to App. State in their previous matchup last Thursday. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.