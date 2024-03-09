Halftime Report

App. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 41-31, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

App. State entered the contest having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Georgia Southern step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-23, App. State 26-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

App. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. App. State is expected to lose this one by 13.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.9% better than the opposition, a fact App. State proved last Friday. They put the hurt on the Red Wolves with a sharp 80-57 victory.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-71 win over the Jaguars.

Georgia Southern got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nate Brafford out in front who scored 13 points along with three blocks. Brafford didn't help Georgia Southern's cause all that much against Tennessee back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Avantae Parker, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mountaineers' victory was their 15th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 26-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-23 record this season.

App. State barely slipped by Georgia Southern when the teams last played back in February, winning 85-84. Will App. State repeat their success, or does Georgia Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

App. State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.