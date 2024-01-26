Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between App. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 48-43 lead against Georgia Southern.

App. State entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Georgia Southern step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 4-15, App. State 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for App. State. The App. State Mountaineers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. App. State will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

App. State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 20 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Chanticleers 88-59 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as App. State did.

Georgia Southern has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They took down the Panthers 86-70 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 15-4. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 4-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: App. State just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've only made 42% of their shots per game this season. Given App. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

App. State came up short against Georgia Southern in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 73-64. Will App. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

App. State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.