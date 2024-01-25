Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 4-15, App. State 15-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 25th at Holmes Convocation Center. App. State will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

App. State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 20 points or more this season. They took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 88-59 win over the Chanticleers. App. State was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Georgia Southern proved on Saturday. They took down the Panthers 86-70. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Southern.

The Mountaineers' victory bumped their record up to 15-4. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 4-15.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: App. State just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've only made 42% of their shots per game this season. Given App. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

App. State came up short against Georgia Southern in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 73-64. Will App. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.