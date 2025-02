Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between App. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-32 lead against Georgia State.

If App. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-9 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia State will have to make due with a 7-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Georgia State 7-14, App. State 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. The Mountaineers' defense has only allowed 62.9 points per game this season, so the Panthers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The experts predicted App. State would be headed in after a win, but Old Dominion made sure that didn't happen. App. State was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 78-77 to Old Dominion.

Meanwhile, Georgia State came into Thursday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They snuck past Marshall with an 85-81 victory on Thursday.

App. State's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-9. As for Georgia State, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-14.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

App. State is a big 11-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia State.