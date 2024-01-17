Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Georgia State 9-7, App. State 13-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia State Panthers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.3% better than the opposition, a fact Georgia State proved on Saturday. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 90-62 victory at home.

James Madison typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday App. State proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 59-55 W over the Dukes. Despite the win, that was the fewest points App. State has scored all year.

App. State relied on the efforts of Myles Tate, who scored 15 points along with four steals, and Justin Abson, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Panthers pushed their record up to 9-7 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 13-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia State took a serious blow against App. State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 78-52. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia State.