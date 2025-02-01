Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Georgia State 7-14, App. State 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. The Mountaineers' defense has only allowed 62.9 points per game this season, so the Panthers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The experts predicted App. State would be headed in after a win, but Old Dominion made sure that didn't happen. App. State was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 78-77 to Old Dominion.

Meanwhile, Georgia State came into Thursday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They snuck past Marshall with an 85-81 victory on Thursday.

App. State's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-9. As for Georgia State, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-14.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

App. State beat Georgia State 81-71 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will App. State repeat their success, or does Georgia State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia State.