Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between App. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but App. State is up 31-29 over the Thundering Herd.

App. State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Marshall 12-13, App. State 20-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 15th at Holmes Convocation Center. The timing is sure in App. State's favor as the team sits on 11 straight wins at home while the Thundering Herd have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but App. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 109-104 victory over the Rockets. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for App. State considering their 56-point performance the contest before.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd ended up a good deal behind the Trojans last Wednesday and lost 82-66.

The Mountaineers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 20-5 record this season. As for the Thundering Herd, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: App. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Odds

App. State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Marshall has won both of the games they've played against App. State in the last 2 years.