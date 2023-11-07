Who's Playing

Oakland City Mighty Oaks @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Oakland City 0-0, App. State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will host the Oakland City Mighty Oaks to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 7th at Holmes Convocation Center.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: App. State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oakland City struggles in that department as they averaged 28 per game.

Looking back to last season, App. State finished on the right side of .500 (16-15), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.