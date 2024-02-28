Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Old Dominion 6-22, App. State 24-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Old Dominion has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Holmes Convocation Center. Old Dominion has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Last Saturday, the Monarchs strolled past the Chanticleers with points to spare, taking the game 75-59.

Meanwhile, App. State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with a 65-58 victory over the Thundering Herd. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, as App. State's was.

The Monarchs' win ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-22. As for the Mountaineers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-5 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-5 against the spread).

Old Dominion lost to the Mountaineers on the road by a decisive 82-67 margin in their previous meeting on Thursday. Can Old Dominion avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

App. State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

App. State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Old Dominion.