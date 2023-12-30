Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, App. State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 39-32 lead against UL Monroe.

If App. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-3 in no time. On the other hand, UL Monroe will have to make due with a 4-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-6, App. State 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

UL Monroe has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the App. State Mountaineers at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Holmes Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.9% worse than the opposition, a fact UL Monroe found out the hard way two weeks ago. They fell 75-65 to the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, App. State's good fortune finally ran out last Thursday. They took a 76-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points App. State has scored all season.

The Warhawks' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-6. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-3.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe came up short against App. State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 52-45. Can UL Monroe avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

App. State is a big 16-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

App. State and UL Monroe both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.