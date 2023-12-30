Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-6, App. State 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UL Monroe and App. State are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The UL Monroe Warhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the App. State Mountaineers at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.9% worse than the opposition, a fact UL Monroe found out the hard way last Monday. They fell 75-65 to the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, App. State's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 76-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points App. State has scored all season.

The Warhawks' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-6. As for the Mountaineers, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-3.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe came up short against App. State when the teams last played back in February, falling 52-45. Can UL Monroe avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State and UL Monroe both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.