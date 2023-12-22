Halftime Report

A win for UNC-Ash. would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They are way out in front with a 44-23 lead over App. State.

If UNC-Ash. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, App. State will have to make due with a 9-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 6-6, App. State 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will take on the App. State Mountaineers in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at at Tarlton Complex. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UNC-Ash. can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They snuck past the Bulldogs with a 79-75 victory. The success was a return to things as normal for UNC-Ash., who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 87-62 upset defeat to Auburn.

Meanwhile, App. State had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.4 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Bulldogs as the Mountaineers made off with a 80-59 win. App. State might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won five games by 20 points or more this season.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 6-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 101.8 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, their win bumped their record up to 9-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UNC-Ash. and App. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 7-3 against the spread, App. State has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, UNC-Ash. is only 1-7-1 ATS.

Odds

App. State is a big 10.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

