Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ App. State

Current Records: Arkansas State 9-13; App. State 12-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the App. State Mountaineers and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Appalachian State winning the first 61-54 at home and Arkansas State taking the second 62-60.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Mountaineers and the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Appalachian State wrapped it up with a 71-59 win at home.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State lost to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the road by a decisive 73-57 margin.

Appalachian State was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 62-60 to the Red Wolves. Maybe Appalachian State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

App. State have won six out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.