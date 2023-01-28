Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ App. State
Current Records: Arkansas State 9-13; App. State 12-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the App. State Mountaineers and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Appalachian State winning the first 61-54 at home and Arkansas State taking the second 62-60.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Mountaineers and the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Appalachian State wrapped it up with a 71-59 win at home.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State lost to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the road by a decisive 73-57 margin.
Appalachian State was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 62-60 to the Red Wolves. Maybe Appalachian State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
App. State have won six out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Arkansas State 62 vs. App. State 60
- Jan 27, 2022 - App. State 61 vs. Arkansas State 54
- Jan 30, 2020 - App. State 71 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Jan 16, 2020 - App. State 83 vs. Arkansas State 80
- Jan 24, 2019 - Arkansas State 82 vs. App. State 81
- Feb 22, 2018 - Arkansas State 82 vs. App. State 79
- Jan 27, 2018 - Arkansas State 93 vs. App. State 88
- Feb 04, 2017 - Arkansas State 79 vs. App. State 78
- Jan 09, 2017 - App. State 70 vs. Arkansas State 57
- Mar 05, 2016 - App. State 80 vs. Arkansas State 73
- Jan 16, 2016 - App. State 86 vs. Arkansas State 72