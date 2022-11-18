Who's Playing

Campbell @ App. State

Current Records: Campbell 1-1; App. State 3-0

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will take on the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Holmes Convocation Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Mountaineers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Appalachian State escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Louisville Cardinals by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60. Donovan Gregory (16 points) and Tyree Boykin (14 points) were the top scorers for Appalachian State.

Meanwhile, Campbell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 73-67 to the NC State Wolfpack. Despite the defeat, Campbell got a solid performance out of Ricky Clemons, who had 18 points and eight assists in addition to six boards.

Appalachian State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Appalachian State can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Camels bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.