Who's Playing
Campbell @ App. State
Current Records: Campbell 1-1; App. State 3-0
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State will be strutting in after a win while the Fighting Camels will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Campbell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 73-67 to the NC State Wolfpack. Ricky Clemons put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Louisville Cardinals by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60. The top scorers for Appalachian State were Donovan Gregory (16 points) and Tyree Boykin (14 points).
Campbell's loss took them down to 1-1 while Appalachian State's victory pulled them up to 3-0. We'll see if Campbell can steal the Mountaineers' luck or if Appalachian State records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.