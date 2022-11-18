Who's Playing

Campbell @ App. State

Current Records: Campbell 1-1; App. State 3-0

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State will be strutting in after a win while the Fighting Camels will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Campbell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 73-67 to the NC State Wolfpack. Ricky Clemons put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Louisville Cardinals by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60. The top scorers for Appalachian State were Donovan Gregory (16 points) and Tyree Boykin (14 points).

Campbell's loss took them down to 1-1 while Appalachian State's victory pulled them up to 3-0. We'll see if Campbell can steal the Mountaineers' luck or if Appalachian State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.