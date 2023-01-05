Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ App. State
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-6; App. State 7-8
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Chanticleers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Coastal Carolina has some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.
Coastal Carolina came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday, falling 73-64.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
Series History
App. State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 15, 2022 - App. State 84 vs. Coastal Carolina 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - App. State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 60
- Mar 07, 2021 - App. State 64 vs. Coastal Carolina 61
- Mar 09, 2020 - App. State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 84 vs. App. State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - App. State 78 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - App. State 88 vs. Coastal Carolina 79
- Jan 19, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 89 vs. App. State 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - App. State 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - App. State 81 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - App. State 77 vs. Coastal Carolina 73
- Jan 14, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 85 vs. App. State 73