Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ App. State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-6; App. State 7-8

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Chanticleers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Coastal Carolina has some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.

Coastal Carolina came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday, falling 73-64.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

App. State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.