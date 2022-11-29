Who's Playing

Furman @ App. State

Current Records: Furman 4-2; App. State 5-2

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will square off against the App. State Mountaineers on the road at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Paladins made easy work of the Tusculum Pioneers this past Friday and carried off a 102-74 win.

As for Appalachian State, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They skirted past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 74-70.

Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Furman, who are 2-2 against the spread.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Furman came out ahead of Appalachian State 73-65 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Paladins are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Furman won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with App. State.