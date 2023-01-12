Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ App. State

Current Records: Georgia Southern 10-7; App. State 9-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Georgia Southern Eagles will be on the road. Georgia Southern and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. The Eagles lost both of their matches to Appalachian State last season on scores of 61-65 and 60-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Georgia Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 81-75 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State beat the James Madison Dukes 71-62 this past Saturday.

Appalachian State's victory lifted them to 9-8 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 10-7. We'll see if Appalachian State can repeat their recent success or if Georgia Southern bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
Series History

App. State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Georgia Southern.

