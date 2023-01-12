Who's Playing
Georgia Southern @ App. State
Current Records: Georgia Southern 10-7; App. State 9-8
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Georgia Southern Eagles will be on the road. Georgia Southern and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. The Eagles lost both of their matches to Appalachian State last season on scores of 61-65 and 60-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Georgia Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 81-75 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State beat the James Madison Dukes 71-62 this past Saturday.
Appalachian State's victory lifted them to 9-8 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 10-7. We'll see if Appalachian State can repeat their recent success or if Georgia Southern bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
App. State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Georgia Southern.
- Mar 05, 2022 - App. State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 60
- Feb 10, 2022 - App. State 65 vs. Georgia Southern 61
- Jan 22, 2022 - App. State 70 vs. Georgia Southern 62
- Feb 27, 2021 - Georgia Southern 65 vs. App. State 57
- Feb 26, 2021 - App. State 84 vs. Georgia Southern 78
- Jan 09, 2021 - App. State 77 vs. Georgia Southern 71
- Jan 08, 2021 - App. State 66 vs. Georgia Southern 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - App. State 62 vs. Georgia Southern 57
- Jan 04, 2020 - App. State 74 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Georgia Southern 92 vs. App. State 69
- Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia Southern 60 vs. App. State 59
- Feb 13, 2017 - App. State 83 vs. Georgia Southern 78
- Jan 21, 2017 - Georgia Southern 92 vs. App. State 88
- Feb 25, 2016 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. App. State 63
- Jan 25, 2016 - Georgia Southern 101 vs. App. State 100